F-15 Art contest

Klamath Falls, Ore. – What could be the highest-flying, fastest artistic competition in history is now underway in Klamath Falls – and your design could soon be displayed on a fighter jet.
The canvas for the design competition is the F-15 eagle.
“We’re interested in people’s ideas.” Notes Lieutenant Colonel Micah Lambert of the Oregon Air National Guard. “And what we should throw on that aircraft to really look good and represent the Oregon Air National Guard.”
The 173rd Fighter Wing announced the contest on its Facebook page, and the competition is taking off.
“I know there have been thousands of hits on Facebook, and people forwarding it.” Lt. Col. Lambert points out. “So really, over the weekend, it got a lot of attention.”
The contest is open to artists and designers of all ages, from anywhere.
“We’ve had all sorts of diverse interest so far.” Lambert noted. “We’ve had submissions from Australia, my favorite submission is actually a 10 year old boy here in Klamath Falls so far.”
A ‘screaming eagle’ design on an F-15 in 2016 brought global attention to Kingsley Field.
If a design entry is in good taste, it stands a chance at winning.
“We left it open intentionally, just to see what the possible is.” Says Lambert. “Last time we started with just a tail, and it grew to what you saw as the screaming eagle.”
Contest entries must be submitted by February 15th.
You’ll find information on the 173rd’s Facebook page – entries can be emailed to: [email protected]
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.