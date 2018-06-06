F-15 Eagles vs. L-159 Honey Badgers

Klamath Falls, Ore. – European-built L-159 ‘Honey Badger’ jet fighters are now tangling with F-15’s from the 173rd Fighter Wing in Klamath Falls.
The Czechoslovakian L-159 fighter jets are playing the ‘bad guys’ against the F-15 Eagles.
“It’s definitely smaller than the F-15 that you see flying around on any given day.” Notes Captain Chris DuBois of the Oregon Air National Guard. “But it will still provide a good, realistic threat replication for us, and provide quality training for our students.”
The L-159’s are owned by Las Vegas based Draken International.
The jets are flown by highly experienced former U.S. military pilots.
“Most of them have flown F-15’s, F-16’s, most of the inventory currently in the U.S. military.” Adds DuBois. “So leaning on some of their experience and their depth of knowledge will help our students learn.”
While the F-15 is a bigger, faster, more powerful fighter, Captain DuBois points out that the Honey Badger is a small target. “Any time you’re going up meeting something smaller in the sky, it’s tougher to get used to – tougher to find, tougher to see.”
The Honey Badgers will be part of two test training programs at Kingsley through June and July.
The L-159’s come in one, and two seat versions.
They’re currently in use by the Czech Air Force, and the Iraqi Air Force.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.