‘Farmers to Families’ food box program coming to Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – 36 thousand pounds of fresh produce is on its way to the Klamath Basin.

The USDA ‘Farmers to Families Food Box Program’ is aimed at keeping families fed, and farmers in business.

“Everybody that receives a box of this produce, then a farmer gets paid.”  Explains Klamath Falls Gospel Mission Executive Director Ammond Crawford.  “What it does, is it alleviates the fact that farmers have to throw away their goods, because they don’t have a way to distribute it due to covid-19 restrictions.”

Crawford successfully applied for the program.  “We have everything from strawberries to grapefruits, to just anything and everything.”

Crawford hosted a meeting Monday to discuss options for getting the food to families.

“Today is to educate our community partners and churches on what we’re doing.”  Notes Crawford.  “We’ve established a hub here in Oregon for this program, and we want them to be tied to the hub so that we can distribute, and do what we do better.”

The food is expected to arrive this week.

Distribution details are still being worked out.

Crawford invites those with questions to call or visit the Klamath Falls Gospel Mission.

