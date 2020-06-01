Home
Gov. Brown activates the Oregon National Guard in Portland

SALEM, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown announced she is activating the Oregon National Guard to assist with civil unrest in Portland on Monday afternoon at a press conference.

“You don’t defuse violence by putting soldiers on the streets,” Gov. Brown said.

The governor has ordered 100 state police from around Oregon to support the Portland Police Bureau. She also activated 50 National Guard members to assist behind the scenes as support personnel only.

U.S. Attorney Billy Williams and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler requested help from the National Guard in a press conference Monday morning.

Governor Brown was joined by City of Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, Senator Lew Frederick, Representative Janelle Bynum, and Oregon State Police Superintendent Travis Hampton.

Governors in 23 states have brought in the National Guard to help with civil unrest.

