‘Farmers to Families’ fresh produce arriving in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – About 90,000 pounds of fresh produce is arriving in Klamath Falls through the ‘Farmers to Families’ food box program.
The first of three truck loads of produce arrived at the Klamath Falls Gospel Mission Tuesday morning.
The produce is available for free through the USDA.
Klamath Falls Gospel Mission Director Ammond Crawford successfully applied for the program. “Everybody that receives a box, every family, a farmer gets paid – so it’s a win-win situation.”
The program was sparked by distribution problems faced by farmers due to the pandemic.
“No longer do they have to throw away their products due to covid-19 restrictions.” Explains Crawford. “They can distribute to non-profits, and those non-profits distribute to the people.”
Some of the food will be given away through the Klamath Basin Senior Center.
“We’re going to pick up 120 boxes of produce today.” Notes Senior Center Director Marc Kane. “We have about that many folks on our ‘Meals on Wheels’ program.”
Additional truck loads of produce are scheduled to arrive Thursday, and Monday.
Some of the churches and agencies food will be distributed through include:
The Klamath Falls Gospel Mission
The Salvation Army
Klamath Works
Bestcare Treatment Center
New Horizon Christian Church
Transformation Wellness Center
Bible Baptist Church
Klamath Basin Senior Center
Sky Lakes Medical Center
Kingsley Field
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.