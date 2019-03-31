Fire damages Klamath Falls furniture store

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A Klamath Falls furniture store was damaged in a fire early Sunday morning.
Fire crews were called out to a structure fire at Aaron’s on Washburn Way at about 3:30 A.M.
Investigators say the fire began in a delivery van parked at the rear of the store, and scorched the exterior of the building.
Store Manager Amber Harrison says she was notified by fire crews. “About 4 o’clock – and it was definitely a surprising call. It’s just one of those things I guess that happens.”
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The Fire Marshal estimates the fire caused between $75,000 and $100,000 damage to the van, the structure, and smoke damage to the interior.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.