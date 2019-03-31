Fire damages Klamath Falls furniture store

Home
Klamath Falls, Ore. – A Klamath Falls furniture store was damaged in a fire early Sunday morning.

Fire crews were called out to a structure fire at Aaron’s on Washburn Way at about 3:30 A.M.

Investigators say the fire began in a delivery van parked at the rear of the store, and scorched the exterior of the building.

Store Manager Amber Harrison says she was notified by fire crews.  “About 4 o’clock – and it was definitely a surprising call.  It’s just one of those things I guess that happens.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Fire Marshal estimates the fire caused between $75,000 and $100,000 damage to the van, the structure, and smoke damage to the interior.

