Kelly Shelter closes for the season

MEDFORD, Ore.– The Kelly Shelter in downtown Medford is closing it’s doors for the season, providing one last night on Sunday to help those living on the street.
The shelter says it was able to help nearly 130 different people and moved 20 of those into permanent housing. Only operating for four months, people who have used the shelter say it’s tough to have to go back onto the street.
“It’s safe,” said Brian Mullen, a homeless man who joined the Kelly Shelter. “It’s safe and I’ve come to trust everybody there which says a lot when you’re homeless.”
The shelter says it will still work with those who were accepted in the shelter to receive help and find other areas to go.
The shelter is set to open again next year. However, Rogue Retreat – which runs the Kelly Shelter – hopes to have a permanent shelter set up by October.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.