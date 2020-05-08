Haircut preparations underway in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The ‘stay at home’ order has left many people in need of a haircut…but you’ll likely notice some changes during your next trip to the salon, or barber in Klamath County.
Karen Prosser of the Sugar and Spice Salon in Klamath Falls hopes to reopen May 15th.
All services will be offered by appointment only.
Prosser notes customers will need to answer a few health questions. “If they’ve been out of the country, if they’re feeling ill, feverish, shortness of breath, things of those sorts.”
Stylists and customers will be required to wear facemasks.
“We will also have our stylists be wearing a disposable apron.” Prosser adds. “So that can be changed in between each customer.”
Extra emphasis will be placed on cleaning.
“We’ll be sanitizing once every 30 minutes, we’ll be sanitizing the entire salon.” Explains Prosser. “We’ll also be taking 30 minutes in between clients to do proper sanitation.”
The procedures are based on a Klamath County plan submitted to the Governor for reopening.
Prosser believes her customers are ready to get back into her shop. “They’re so excited to be able to get back out there, and get the self-care that they need.”
A record of customers will be taken to help track people in the event of an outbreak.
Many of the procedures are likely to differ between counties, and individual salons and barber shops.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.