High school senior projects benefit cancer patients

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Two Mazama High School students are using their senior projects to benefit cancer patients in Klamath Falls.
“We’re friends here at Mazama, and she was telling me about her project, and how she was doing it with the cancer treatment center – so was I – and so our paths connected, we just kind of worked together.” Notes Abby Harvey, on her friendship with Allison Mills.
Mills organized a fundraiser at a ‘pink out’ basketball game at Mazama. “It was a breast cancer awareness event, and I also received a ton of donations during a ‘miracle minute’ during halftime of the boy’s game.”
Mills raised $2204 for the care unit at the Sky Lakes Cancer Treatment Center.
Abby Harvey took a different approach to providing comfort. “I ended up making 25 tied fleece blankets for the Cancer Treatment Center.”
Cancer has touched the lives of both women.
“My Grandmother had breast cancer, and then a lot of just family friends.” Notes Mills.
“My Grandpa had cancer – and so that really tied into this project as well.” Adds Harvey.
Their senior projects came with an emotional impact.
“It did.” Harvey recalls. “It really did. Especially when I went to deliver the blankets at the Cancer Treatment Center, that had a huge impact on me.”
Mills agrees. “Because of her blankets, and my donations, we were able to help all sorts of patients there.”
Both women will graduate from Mazama High School Friday.
Allison Mills plans to attend Oregon State University, studying bio-health sciences.
Abby Harvey plans to study nursing at Oregon Tech.
