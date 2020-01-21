Hotel under construction at Timbermill Shores

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Winter weather hasn’t slowed work on a $13,000,000 construction project in downtown Klamath Falls.
Construction is continuing on a 4 story, 92 room Fairfield Inn and Suites Hotel.
The hotel is being built on the shores of Lake Ewauna at the site of the former Modoc Lumber Mill.
Jim Chadderdon of ‘Discover Klamath’ is optimistic about the project. “The Fairfield Inn plugging in at the Timbermill Shores property is the right product at the right time to just accelerate this downtown development.”
Ground was broken on the project last May.
The hotel is expected to open this summer.
Chadderdon believes it won’t be hard to fill the rooms. “Yes – there’s demand right now. We’ve been seeing the hotel / motel occupancy rates increasing in recent years.”
When completed, the Marriott property is expected to create about two dozen new jobs.
Chadderdon has high praise for the work done by the Klamath County Economic Development Association in getting developers to choose Klamath Falls for the project.
