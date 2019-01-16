Debris burn sparks 20 acre Chalet Fire

Klamath Falls, Ore. – It may be mid-January, but that didn’t stop a wildfire from burning on a hillside south of Klamath Falls on Monday.
The ‘Chalet Fire’ broke out shortly before 2 Monday afternoon just off of Chalet Drive on Stukel Mountain.
“Ran up the slope, and through the grass, and got about 15 to 20 acres.” Notes Dennis Lee of the Oregon Department of Forestry.
Investigators say it was sparked by a debris burn that grew out of control.
The fire briefly threatened several homes.
It was declared under control at about 5:30 p.m.
While there may be frost on the ground, Lee says conditions are still dry – and wintertime wildfires aren’t unheard of. “We can have fires any time of the year, and we do have fires – almost every month out of the year.”
Multiple agencies worked to put out the fire, which burned primarily on B.L.M. land.
The fire burned less than half a mile from where a fire in October blackened over 500 acres on Stukel Mountain.
