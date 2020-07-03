Illegal dumping cleanup by Klamath Falls neighbors

Klamath Falls, Ore. – People in Klamath Falls have been cleaning up illegal dumping in a neighborhood field, assisted by a partnership with the city.
Volunteer Lorena Corzatt says recent cleanup efforts were sparked through an online effort.
“I live nearby, and I’ve been walking my dogs up on this hill for close to 30 years.” Explains Corzatt. “It’s been an illegal dumpsite for that long.”
The city of Klamath Falls has been helping with the cleanup.
“We’ve got a bunch of illegal dumping out here.” Confirms Community Service Officer Kurt Wall. “A bunch of the residents wanted to come out and clean it up, so we tried to offer our services to help out.”
Volunteers removed several loads of trash from the field Thursday.
“Some really special things.” Corzatt notes. “The used diapers were a real treat – but beds, and furniture, and lots and lots of tires.”
“We found like 40 tires.” Adds Wall. “A couple of bicycles, mattresses, I mean, you name it.”
Corzatt says she’s happy to see neighbors working together. “It’s wonderful to have everybody out here helping.”
Klamath Falls attorney and city councilman Phil Studenberg paid dump fees of $200 for recent cleanup efforts.
The City of Klamath Falls paid landfill costs for Thursday’s cleanup.
