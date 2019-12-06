Home
Klamath County Chamber of Commerce seeks business recognition nominations

Klamath County, Ore. – The Klamath County Chamber of Commerce is taking nominations for your favorite local businesses, and individuals.

Nominations are being taken in 9 categories ranging from ‘best place to work’, to a lifetime achievement award.

The awards will be presented at a Chamber Gala January 11th.

“I think it’s important to celebrate that.”  Notes Chamber Director Heather Tramp.  “Healthy businesses are an important part of a community, and I think we should celebrate those things.”

You’ll find online nomination forms here:  bit.ly/Gala2020N

 

