Man pleads guilty in child exploitation case

MEDFORD, Ore. – A man pleaded guilty to encouraging child sex abuse.
The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office said the Yahoo account of Dorian Drew Jeffries was frozen after he uploaded multiple images of child porn. This triggered an investigation that started with a report of the upload from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Eventually, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was notified.
Investigators with the Southern Oregon High Tech Crimes Task Force analyzed items seized by deputies and confirmed the images of child exploitation, prosecutors said.
According to the D.A.’s office, Jeffries initially claimed the images were saved an uploaded so he could forward them to law enforcement. However, he never made the report.
Jeffries was taken into custody in March of 2019.
On December 6, he pleaded guilty to five counts of encouraging child sex abuse in the first degree. He was sentenced to over four years in prison and will be on probation for three years after he’s released. He’s also required to register as a sex offender.
Prosecutors said Jeffries has a prior conviction for attempted sex abuse.