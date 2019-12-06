Theft suspects arrested in south Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Two people were arrested for various crimes committed across Jackson County.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on December 5 investigators executed a search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of Northridge Terrace off Highway 99 in south Medford. At the location, they found evidence of multiple crimes involving burglaries and thefts at various places in the county.
At the residence, deputies arrested Brandin Gregory McConkey and Gina Marie Messenger.
McConkey was charged with burglary, theft, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle. After he was lodged, he
Messenger was charged with identify theft and theft.