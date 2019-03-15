Klamath County Commissioners go to jail (for a visit)

Klamath Falls, Ore. – All 3 Klamath County Commissioners went to jail Thursday.
Donnie Boyd and his fellow commissioners Kelley Minty Morris and Derrick DeGroot were in the Klamath County Jail.
“We are required under state statute to go through the jail once a year.” Explains Commissioner Boyd.
The tour was led by Jail Commander Lieutenant Brian Bryson of the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office. “We wanted to show them what we’ve improved on from the last time they were here.”
The jail underwent $400,000 in security upgrades in 2017.
Lieutenant Bryson believes the upgrades were worth the expense.
“It’s been great.” Bryson summed up. “The system is working, we know it’s going to work, we know it’s going to work tomorrow – we didn’t know that before.”
For security reasons, our cameras aren’t allowed in the command center of the jail.
“The locking system, the surveillance systems, and everything, it’s different.” Commissioner Boyd pointed out. “It looks like it’s easier for them to keep inmates where they’re supposed to be, it’s easier to control the jail.”
The jail has a capacity of 152 inmates, and a staff of over 50.
It’s a self-contained city, with a full kitchen, and backup power supply.
It’s evident that Bryson is proud of the jail. “I am – and the staff that works here. We’re a team.”
And while Commissioner Boyd says the jail is a nice place to visit: “It’s a great place to be able to leave.”
