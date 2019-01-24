Klamath County D.A. sworn in

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Klamath County District Attorney was sworn into office Thursday morning, and her road to the office is historic for Oregon.
Eve Costello was sworn in as D.A. by Judge Roxanne Osborne.
Costello commented on how the reality of the job has compared to her expectations. “It’s been beyond my expectations, actually – I have really enjoyed the partnership forming that I’ve been able to do through this office.”
Costello was appointed to the position by the Governor in June of 2017…after she was vetted and recommended to the Governor by a local committee.
Joe Spendolini serves as chair of a Klamath County Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee. “After the former district attorney Rob Patridge had resigned, I just thought it would be very good for the community to get involved on deciding who his replacement is.”
Having a local committee weigh in had never been done in Oregon.
The concept was approved by the Chamber of Commerce, and Klamath County Commissioners before being suggested to the Governor.
“And we were all on pins and needles to see if she would support it.” Recalls Spendolini. “Because it had never been done before – and she did.”
Costello ran unopposed in the May primary.
She says she’s happy to have been formally elected. “It felt very confirmatory, and I really appreciate the citizens of our community.”
And the concept of helping the Governor make the appointment worked.
“It wouldn’t surprise me if other counties followed in the footsteps of Klamath.” Spendolini notes. “Because it was such a healthy process.”
The concept of using a local committee to assist the Governor in filling a vacancy was recently used again in Crook County.
