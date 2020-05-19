$25,000 reward for information leading to missing man

MT. SHASTA, Calif. – Police in Northern California are continuing the search for a missing man.
According to the Mt. Shasta Police Department, Devohnte Morgan’s then-girlfriend told police she and Morgan got into an argument and broke up on May 4. They reportedly still spent the night together at the Cold Creek Inn before she left to watch the sunrise. They crossed paths again and Morgan was reportedly upset, but they didn’t say anything to each other. The two then separated.
On May 7, Morgan was reported missing.
“There is great concern for Devohnte at this point in the investigation as he has had no confirmable contact or activity,” investigators said. “Family is adamant that he would not have gone missing without contacting them. No family members have heard from Devohnte since his disappearance. The family has hired a private investigator and are now offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to his return.”
The police department is asking for surveillance video from all residents of Mt. Shasta that was recorded between May 5 and May 7 in an effort to find Morgan. He’s described as a 28-year-old black man, 5’11” tall with a thin build. He has a thin goatee and walks with a slight limp.
If you have any information, contact MSPD at (530) 926-7540, refer to missing persons case number 2005M-0110.