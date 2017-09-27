Klamath County hosts pipeline discussion

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Klamath County Commissioners hosted a meeting Monday to discuss the proposed Pacific Connector Pipeline, and Jordan Cove Energy Project.
Commissioner Derrick DeGroot has a map of the Pacific Connector Pipeline on the inner door to his office. “Personally, I think I’ve been very vocal about supporting the project – I believe that it does wonders for Klamath County’s bottom line.”
Others argue that ‘bottom line’ comes at too high of a price – citing concerns over safety, and environmental damage.
The county hosted an informational meeting on the project Monday afternoon.
“Yesterday’s meeting was actually called by the Oregon Department of Energy, and had asked us to host that meeting.” Explains DeGroot.
The pipeline would extend over 230 miles from Malin to Coos Bay.
The Tuscarora Station near Malin is one of the largest natural gas hubs on the west coast.
“We have a couple other pipelines that run through Klamath County right now.” Notes Commissioner DeGroot. “Those companies have been very good partners with Klamath County.”
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission will decide sometime next year for, or against the pipeline.
Building the Pacific Connector Pipeline would cost an estimated one and a half billion dollars.
The liquid natural gas would then be shipped to overseas markets from a six billion dollar ‘Jordan Cove’ facility in Coos Bay.