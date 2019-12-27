Police investigating fatal crash on Christmas night

DIAMOND LAKE, Ore. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash in the Diamond Lake area.
The call came in around 8 on Wednesday night initially reporting one vehicle went over an embankment injuring the people inside, the sheriff’s office says.
Deputies say the crash happened on Forest Service Road 6530.
Emergency crews found a 2017 Toyota 4-Runner about 150 feet over the embankment into a ravine.
After the crash, the sheriff’s office says a large boulder hit the vehicle.
The driver, 23-year-old Cody Ray Bean from Redmond did not survive.
24-year-old Kody Dale Gray and and 22-year-old Lauren Elizabeth Bean, who are both from Central Point, along with 48-year-old Lisa Ann Preston from Medford, all were injured and sent to the hospital.
The crash is still under investigation, however, the sheriff’s office says alcohol along with the speed of the car likely contributed to the accident.
