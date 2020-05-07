Home
Klamath County reopening plan

Klamath County reopening plan

Regional , , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Klamath County has submitted a plan to the Governor to phase in a return to business May 15th.

The 33 page plan focuses on ways to safely open stores, theaters, churches, restaurants, and hair salons.

Klamath County Commissioner Kelley Minty Morris says the plan must be approved by the state in order to protect local businesses.

“The risk is to things like their professional licensure, if you’re a hair salon.”  Says Morris.  “Your OLCC license, if you’re a restaurant, or bar.  Those are all state licenses.”

The plan also addresses Klamath County’s ability to cope with any potential surge in cases.

You’ll find the report here:  www.klamathcounty.org/DocumentCenter/View/25164/Klamath-County-Working-Together-Reopening-Plan-Packet

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »