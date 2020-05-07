Home
Klamath Large Animal Shelter seeks help

Klamath Large Animal Shelter seeks help

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Klamath Large Animal Division is asking for your help in dealing with a recent influx of animals.

Volunteer Dawn Keen says a recent seizure has placed added demands on the Klamath Large Animal Shelter.

“As of Monday, we received 40 animals that had come in with us.”  Notes Keen.  “Cattle, goats, sheep, you name it – we have it.”

Keen says the animals taken in are in need of food and veterinary care.  “It’s food, it’s health care.  When animals come in, they don’t come with a book.  We need to find out what’s going on, what’s happening – vet care, teeth, everything.”

Keen says the pandemic has also had an impact on finding people to help care for the animals.  “A little bit with volunteers, trying to get people to help – we’re always looking for good volunteers.”

The Klamath Large Animal Division Shelter is located on Miller Island Road just south of Klamath Falls.

“People ask, when they donate, is it going here.”  An emotional Keen noted.  “Anything that is donated comes right here.  To each horse.  To each animal.”

There are currently no details available regarding the recent animal seizure.

You’ll find information on how you can help the shelter here:  www.klamathlargeanimals.org

