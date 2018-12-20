Klamath County Sheriff, Klamath Community College partnership

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Efforts are underway to put a Klamath County Sheriff’s Office substation at Klamath Community College, in a partnership that could extend beyond the Klamath Basin.
The agreement would allow for the hiring of a new sheriff’s deputy.
Klamath Community College Public Information Officer Lacey Jarrell says the proposal got a big boost this week. “Board members voted to approve a contract that would allow us to start establishing a substation on the KCC campus.”
Klamath County Sheriff Chris notes that the contract has not yet been approved by the County Commissioners. “Our agreement as it stands right now…allows for the community college to pay 75% of a full time employee to be on campus about 75% of the time.”
The substation would be located in building #3.
Jarrell notes the position could later have an educational element. “Some of the long term plans that we have in addition to just having a patrol sergeant on campus are having a Sheriff’s Office reserve, and then maybe opening a training center here later in the future.”
Sheriff Kaber commented on the potential of the program. “The reserve program for law enforcement would basically benefit all agencies in southern Oregon that may want to have law enforcement reserves go through a program.”
The liaison officer would also supervise School Resource Officers (SRO’s) with the Klamath County School District.
If funding for the position is approved by the county, the substation could be in place by the end of March.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.