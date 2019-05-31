Klamath Falls Gospel Mission Director retires

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Executive Director of the Klamath Falls Gospel Mission is retiring after more than two decades at the facility.
Kent Berry was approached by the former Gospel Mission Director in 1998.
“Just so happened the mission was looking for a chaplain, and he asked me if I would consider doing that.” Recalls Berry. “And I said I would – and the rest is history.”
Berry says his best memories are those of the men and women he’s been able to help. “Seeing individuals to get full time jobs, and become productive citizens, it’s very exciting.”
Men’s Program Director Ron Hicks will succeed Berry as Executive Director.
Hicks says he’s learned much from Berry. “His attitudes, his behavior, his way of helping people is really the advice in the years I’ve worked with him.”
Berry helped to orchestrate a community fundraising effort to build the new Gospel Mission, which opened in November of 2018.
“It’s truly, truly something that the community can be proud of.” Notes Berry. “And we certainly give God the glory for it.”
Berry will turn 78 in December.
He says his retirement plans include spending more time with his wife and family, and getting in a little fishing and golf.
