New hotel under construction in downtown Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A new hotel is now under construction in downtown Klamath Falls.

A ground breaking ceremony was held Wednesday afternoon for a new Fairfield Inn and Suites Hotel.

The construction is taking place at Timbermill Shores.

“It’s 92 rooms – its investment is programmed to be around 13 million, maybe just a little bit more.”  Explains John Ferguson of Ferguson Hotel Development.  “It will create between 22 and 25 new jobs in the area.”

The hotel is the first Marriott property to open in Klamath Falls.

Contractors hope to have the hotel open for business in late spring of 2020.

