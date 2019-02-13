Home
Klamath Falls snow day

Klamath Falls snow day

Regional , , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Schools in Klamath Falls were closed for a ‘snow day’ Wednesday.

Moore Park was a popular place for sledding.

Tuko Saluskin spent the morning at the park with her family.  “I’m trying to beat my dad’s record right here – he went all the way through the street and almost went down the hill, but he stopped himself – and that’s my main goal.  And also, just to have a fun time.”

The snow also resulted in some long work days for others.

“Started off at 2:30 this morning.”  Notes Cory Spires of Spires Contracting.  “It was a whiteout.  We did about 6 or 7 parking lots, and then we get the snowblowers and do the sidewalks and shovel.”

Terry Henderson has also been busy clearing snow.  “Shoveling, plowing, snowblower, whatever we can get our hands on.”

Paula Brown took advantage of conditions for cross country skiing.  “It’s good snow for today.  We used to have a lot more snow when I was a little bit younger.”

 

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »