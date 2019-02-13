Klamath Falls snow day

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Schools in Klamath Falls were closed for a ‘snow day’ Wednesday.
Moore Park was a popular place for sledding.
Tuko Saluskin spent the morning at the park with her family. “I’m trying to beat my dad’s record right here – he went all the way through the street and almost went down the hill, but he stopped himself – and that’s my main goal. And also, just to have a fun time.”
The snow also resulted in some long work days for others.
“Started off at 2:30 this morning.” Notes Cory Spires of Spires Contracting. “It was a whiteout. We did about 6 or 7 parking lots, and then we get the snowblowers and do the sidewalks and shovel.”
Terry Henderson has also been busy clearing snow. “Shoveling, plowing, snowblower, whatever we can get our hands on.”
Paula Brown took advantage of conditions for cross country skiing. “It’s good snow for today. We used to have a lot more snow when I was a little bit younger.”
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.