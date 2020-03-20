U.S. borders restricted to address spread of coronavirus

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The United States will be restricting travel across the borders with Mexico and Canada for the next month in an effort to stem the tide of the coronavirus pandemic.
In a news conference on Friday, the Department of Homeland Security said it is suspending entry of anyone at either border who doesn’t have proper travel documentation.
DHS said social distancing is “not possible” at border facilities since they weren’t designed to hold large numbers of people and protect them and border agents from the virus.
But officials said some entry will be allowed for “essential travel,” including individuals traveling for medical purposes, education, work, and those engaged in lawful cross-border trade.
Emergency responders, government or diplomatic officials, and military personnel and their families are also allowed to cross the borders.
The restrictions begin Friday at midnight.