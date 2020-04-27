Home
Klamath Union High School graduation update

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The pandemic is having a big impact on the last 6 weeks of school across the state.

Klamath Union High School Principal Tony Swan says Coronavirus has had a big impact on the way he does his job.  “It’s like I’m the principal of a different kind of school now.”

Chromebooks are serving as a primary link between teachers and students.

“Using a lot of online learning with Google Classroom in all of our classrooms here at KU.”  Notes Swan.

The Principal says staff are working to locate about 10 students who are unaccounted for.

“To figure out where they are, if they need a device, if they’re okay.”  Swan explains.  “So we are making home visits.”

Principal Swan says a ‘drive-in’ graduation is being planned for Moore Park.  “Where families will be able to come and celebrate, and see their student graduate on kind of jumbo-tron we have set up.”

There are about 125 students in Klamath Union’s class of 2020.

KU seniors are scheduled to graduate Sunday, June 7th.

