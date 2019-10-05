Klamath Union High School grand opening

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Klamath Union High School was ‘re-dedicated’ Saturday afternoon, following a renovation that took nearly 5 years.
Senior Brandon Whitney has been at Klamath Union since renovation work began in 2014.
“It feels good, because I’m actually inside a school now.” Notes Whitney. “I’m really glad that they got it finished my senior year.”
The ceremony included visits from K.U. grads from across the country – placement of a time capsule to be opened by the class of 2069 – and the formal opening of a new auditorium in the James Ivory Arts Center, named after an Academy Award winning 1946 K.U. graduate.
The day was also a big one for Klamath Falls City Schools Maintenance Director Wayne Huggins. “My heart is just very grateful that it’s done, that I got to spend the day with my daughter and walking around the school, giving tours of alumni.”
The renovation cost nearly $50,000,000, but Whitney believes it was worth it. “I’m proud, and really glad that it looks like this – I’m going to a school that’s top-notch!”
