Logging underway at North Ridge Estates

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A major tree removal project is underway at an asbestos contaminated subdivision in Klamath Falls.
North Ridge Estates home owner Dennis Bailey says loggers began cutting trees earlier this week. “My reaction is, it starts – because I’ve not been looking forward to this, quite frankly.”
North Ridge Estates is contaminated with asbestos from a former military barracks.
Contractors will replace 2 to 4 feet of topsoil on over 170 acres.
The Environmental Protection Agency says it’s necessary to remove all trees to prevent further spread of the asbestos.
But, Bailey notes that a few trees are being spared. “We finally talked E.P.A. into leaving some trees called ‘legacy trees’, that were here when the barracks were here.”
Bailey adds that the trees are not being harvested for lumber. “The trees that are coming down are being chipped, and sent to a company in White City called Biomass for recycling.”
While it may be a good thing that the $30,000,000 cleanup project is underway, Bailey says he and his wife are going to miss the trees that attracted them to the area in the first place.
Contractors are replacing over 300 cubic yards of soil.
That’s enough to fill more than 123 Olympic-sized swimming pools.
The cleanup project is scheduled for completion in 2018.