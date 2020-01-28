Home
New Executive Director selected for Ross Ragland Theater

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A new Executive Director has been selected to head the Ross Ragland Theater.

Scott Mohon was selected as Ragland director following an extensive nationwide search.

“It’s an honor to be here, and part of this community.”  Noted Mohon.  “And be part of the talented staff and the team here.”

Mohon takes over the position held by Theresa Silver, who has served as Interim Director for the past year and a half.

Silver says she’s had to wear many different hats on the job.  “You’re writing grants, you’re doing budgets, you’re doing programming, outreach, fundraising – we have all our education programs.  So just a lot to juggle, a lot of things to learn – it’s been fabulous.”

Mohon says community engagement is one of the things that drew him to Klamath Falls.

“I started looking at the Ross Ragland Theater, and I saw the reason it was created”  Mohon reflected.  “It was created for the community, by the community – and that excites me.”

The Ross Ragland Theater is celebrating its 30th performance season.

You’ll find a link to ticket sales and the performance schedule here:  rrtheater.org

