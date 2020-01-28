New Executive Director selected for Ross Ragland Theater

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A new Executive Director has been selected to head the Ross Ragland Theater.
Scott Mohon was selected as Ragland director following an extensive nationwide search.
“It’s an honor to be here, and part of this community.” Noted Mohon. “And be part of the talented staff and the team here.”
Mohon takes over the position held by Theresa Silver, who has served as Interim Director for the past year and a half.
Silver says she’s had to wear many different hats on the job. “You’re writing grants, you’re doing budgets, you’re doing programming, outreach, fundraising – we have all our education programs. So just a lot to juggle, a lot of things to learn – it’s been fabulous.”
Mohon says community engagement is one of the things that drew him to Klamath Falls.
“I started looking at the Ross Ragland Theater, and I saw the reason it was created” Mohon reflected. “It was created for the community, by the community – and that excites me.”
The Ross Ragland Theater is celebrating its 30th performance season.
You’ll find a link to ticket sales and the performance schedule here: rrtheater.org
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.