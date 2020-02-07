New Fire Chief heading to Klamath County Fire District #1

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Klamath County Fire District #1 will soon be under new management.
The District Board of Directors offered the position to a candidate at a meeting Thursday evening.
“We’ve made a tentative offer to Mr. Greg Davis.” Notes board member Mike Jones.
Davis has nearly 25 years experience in fire services, including 4 years with the Kingsley Field Fire Department, and 10 years as a Deputy State Fire Marshal.
Davis was selected from a field of 4 candidates.
“The bar was set very high.” Jones said. “Mr. Davis came in and proved that he was the person that had a vision, and had the leadership skills.”
Current Fire Chief John Spradley is retiring after 31 years with the district.
Spradley has served as Fire Chief since 2014.
“We’re really looking forward to some free time.” Commented Chief Spradley. “We expect hopefully to be retired by April 1st, and looking forward to a smooth transition of leadership.”
KCFD #1 has about 80 employees, serving an area that covers nearly 500 square miles.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.