New Fire Chief heading to Klamath County Fire District #1

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Klamath County Fire District #1 will soon be under new management.

The District Board of Directors offered the position to a candidate at a meeting Thursday evening.

“We’ve made a tentative offer to Mr. Greg Davis.”  Notes board member Mike Jones.

Davis has nearly 25 years experience in fire services, including 4 years with the Kingsley Field Fire Department, and 10 years as a Deputy State Fire Marshal.

Davis was selected from a field of 4 candidates.

“The bar was set very high.”  Jones said.  “Mr. Davis came in and proved that he was the person that had a vision, and had the leadership skills.”

Current Fire Chief John Spradley is retiring after 31 years with the district.

Spradley has served as Fire Chief since 2014.

“We’re really looking forward to some free time.”  Commented Chief Spradley.  “We expect hopefully to be retired by April 1st, and looking forward to a smooth transition of leadership.”

KCFD #1 has about 80 employees, serving an area that covers nearly 500 square miles.

