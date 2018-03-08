Medford police: daytime burglar arrested

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police arrested a man who was caught burglarizing an east Medford home.
According to the Medford Police Department, a person called to report their neighbor’s house was being burglarized in the 3500 block of Princeton Way at about 8:30 Thursday morning.
An officer arrived at the scene within minutes. While directing additional officers to the scene, the burglary suspect exited the home through the front door and ran. Officers were able to catch up to him in the parking lot of the Hillcrest Business Park. He was uncooperative and resisted arrest.
The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Andrew James. He’s not known to the homeowners.
Police said James stole some clothing from the home, which he was wearing when he ran. His belongings were found inside the home.
James was booked into the Jackson County Jail on charges of burglary in the first degree, theft in the second degree and criminal mischief in the second degree. His bail was set at $30,000.