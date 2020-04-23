Home
No Coronavirus cases in Lake County

Lakeview, Ore. – Lake county is one of only 5 Oregon counties without any confirmed cases of Coronavirus yet – but the virus is still having a big impact.

Charlie Tveit of Lake District Health confirms the numbers.  “As of Wednesday, we had 69 people tested, 2 are pending – all the rest have come back negative.”

Lakeview Mayor Ray Turner says that doesn’t mean it’s business as usual.

“There’s not that many people out on the streets, except for those going to work.”  Points out Turner.  “Not as much as you’d normally see.  I don’t see very many kids out.”

Lake county currently shares the ‘no cases’ status with Baker, Gilliam, Harney, and Wheeler counties.

“We are certainly one of the most remote counties in Oregon”  Notes Tveit.  “And when you look at those few counties that have had zero, they’re all very remote.”

Mayor Turner says the county is working to re-open the Lake County Courthouse.  “They’ll have somebody there to monitor you – to check your temperature, and ask you questions, and stuff like that.”

Tveit says additional precautions, and extra beds have been put in place at Lake District Hospital.

“It’s likely that we will begin to have cases here in Lake county.”  Tveit cautions.  “But that’s not to be concerned with, because we are capable of handling them.”

Mayor Turner has this advice for the people of Lakeview:  “Just keep doing what you’re doing.  Keep your distance, and wear your masks – and hopefully before too long, we’ll be opening up.”

 

