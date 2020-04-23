No Coronavirus cases in Lake County

Lakeview, Ore. – Lake county is one of only 5 Oregon counties without any confirmed cases of Coronavirus yet – but the virus is still having a big impact.
Charlie Tveit of Lake District Health confirms the numbers. “As of Wednesday, we had 69 people tested, 2 are pending – all the rest have come back negative.”
Lakeview Mayor Ray Turner says that doesn’t mean it’s business as usual.
“There’s not that many people out on the streets, except for those going to work.” Points out Turner. “Not as much as you’d normally see. I don’t see very many kids out.”
Lake county currently shares the ‘no cases’ status with Baker, Gilliam, Harney, and Wheeler counties.
“We are certainly one of the most remote counties in Oregon” Notes Tveit. “And when you look at those few counties that have had zero, they’re all very remote.”
Mayor Turner says the county is working to re-open the Lake County Courthouse. “They’ll have somebody there to monitor you – to check your temperature, and ask you questions, and stuff like that.”
Tveit says additional precautions, and extra beds have been put in place at Lake District Hospital.
“It’s likely that we will begin to have cases here in Lake county.” Tveit cautions. “But that’s not to be concerned with, because we are capable of handling them.”
Mayor Turner has this advice for the people of Lakeview: “Just keep doing what you’re doing. Keep your distance, and wear your masks – and hopefully before too long, we’ll be opening up.”
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.