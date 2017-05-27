No jail time for former Klamath County Sheriff Frank Skrah

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Former Klamath County Sheriff Frank Skrah was found ‘guilty’ by a jury May 19th on five misdemeanor charges related to use of excessive force.
On Friday, May 26th, an emotional Skrah spoke to the court before sentencing. “I’m sorry for what happened. And if you send me to jail, I don’t know if I can defend myself.”
Judge Roxanne Osborne assure Skrah he would not be going to jail. “I am not going to sent you to jail. There would be no purpose in you going to jail.”
Prosecutors had sought a 60 day jail sentence, 2 years of probation, and $8,000 in fines.
Instead, the judge sentenced Skrah to 120 hours of community service work, 1 year of probation, and $3,000 in fines.
“The judge’s sentence was very fair.” Said prosecuting attorney Victoria Roe of the Oregon Department of Justice. “And it was important to the state that he be held accountable, and the court has done that.”
The judge had high praise for the deputies who testified as witnesses during the trial.
“It wasn’t just a wink and a nod, and look the other way.” Noted Judge Osborne. “No, these officers stepped up and said, ‘This is not the way we treat our defendants in our community.”
Skrah and his lawyer Rosalind Lee did not offer statements to the press following sentencing.
Charges against Skrah stem from three separate complaints where victims were choked, or hit while restrained.