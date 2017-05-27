Three teens rescued from northern California river

Del Norte County, Calif. – Three teenagers who lost their personal floatation devices in northern California were rescued by helicopter Tuesday.
The Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office said two of the three teens were non-swimmers.
They became stranded on the rugged bank of the Smith River after they lost their floatation devices in the swift water.
Del Norte County Search and Rescue crews worked with the U.S. Coast Guard to hoist the teens into a USCG helicopter.
They were transported to Sutter Coast Hospital for evaluation.