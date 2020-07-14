Home
People’s Bank expanding operations in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A Medford-based bank is expanding operations in Klamath Falls.

The newest branch of People’s Bank is now under construction in the Timbermill Shores area of downtown Klamath Falls.

“We’re building a new 8,200 square foot bank building.”  Notes People’s Bank CEO Ken Trautman.  “That should be open Christmas Eve, is what they’re talking about.”

Troutman says the project reflects the mixed-use goal of Timbermill Shores.  “The bank itself is 4,200 feet on the first floor, and we’re going to have apartments on the second floor – three of them.”

The project represents about a $3,000,000 investment.

Trautman says the new branch is a good fit for People’s Bank.  “We are a business bank, so we need to be in a business district.  Klamath Falls, in our opinion, is just an up and coming town.”

A People’s Bank branch on Main Street in Klamath Falls will close when the new building opens.

People’s Bank opened in 1998, and how has branches in Medford, Central Point, Ashland, Grants Pass, and Klamath Falls.

