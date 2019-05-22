REACH, Incorporated to boost recycling in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – ‘Reach, Incorporated is getting ready to expand recycling capabilities in Klamath Falls.
Reach Executive Director Ron Moe explains that ‘Reach’ got its start more than 50 years ago as the ‘Klamath Work Activity Center’. “Reach was established in 1968 initially, to provide services to people with disabilities and other barriers to employment.”
Community Outreach Director Paul Mee says a new recycle sort line will allow Reach to expand operations, and job opportunities. What we’re going to do is take curbside recycling, and we’re going to run that through a recycle sort line – we’ll have 7 to 10 staff members running that line.”
Ron Moe believes the community will benefit. “What we’re going to do is make sure that our items here in the basin are not just getting put in your curbside, sent up to a place in Portland, sitting there for a while, and getting landfilled anyway.”
Mee notes cardboard, plastic milk jugs, and metal can be separated from co-mingled bales. “And sort out the valuable products from the ones that we can single-stream and outsource to recycle suppliers.”
The expansion is a cooperative effort between Klamath County Commissioners, Waste Management, and Klamath County Solid Waste.
“We think it will do good things.” Adds Moe. “This is just the start of something that we hope is going to be a lot bigger.”
“I think this is really cool.” Smiles Mee. “I think this is a game-changer for the community’s recycling program.”
The recycling sort line was purchased used from a facility in Roseburg for $5000.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.