REACH, Incorporated to boost recycling in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – ‘Reach, Incorporated is getting ready to expand recycling capabilities in Klamath Falls.

Reach Executive Director Ron Moe explains that ‘Reach’ got its start more than 50 years ago as the ‘Klamath Work Activity Center’.  “Reach was established in 1968 initially, to provide services to people with disabilities and other barriers to employment.”

Community Outreach Director Paul Mee says a new recycle sort line will allow Reach to expand operations, and job opportunities.  What we’re going to do is take curbside recycling, and we’re going to run that through a recycle sort line – we’ll have 7 to 10 staff members running that line.”

Ron Moe believes the community will benefit.  “What we’re going to do is make sure that our items here in the basin are not just getting put in your curbside, sent up to a place in Portland, sitting there for a while, and getting landfilled anyway.”

Mee notes cardboard, plastic milk jugs, and metal can be separated from co-mingled bales.  “And sort out the valuable products from the ones that we can single-stream and outsource to recycle suppliers.”

The expansion is a cooperative effort between Klamath County Commissioners, Waste Management, and Klamath County Solid Waste.

“We think it will do good things.”  Adds Moe.  “This is just the start of something that we hope is going to be a lot bigger.”

“I think this is really cool.”  Smiles Mee.  “I think this is a game-changer for the community’s recycling program.”

The recycling sort line was purchased used from a facility in Roseburg for $5000.

 

