School based health center open in Klamath County

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A new medical clinic is open on the grounds of a high school in Klamath Falls, operated by a family nurse practitioner who’s providing a ‘healthy education’.
The Mazama Student Health Center opened in December.
“Right now, I think it’s a resource people are kind of unaware of.” Notes Rene Lowell, Family Nurse Practitioner, who adds the clinic is likely to get busier as word gets around. “We’re a primary health clinic – so anything that you would get in your typical doctor’s office, we can provide here.”
While the clinic is located next to Mazama High School, Lowell notes services are available to all Klamath County School students. “Illness care, wellness, sports physicals, reproductive health care, vaccine update, you name it.”
Lowell says she loves working with young patients. “I have a heart for pediatrics – in my career, professionally, I started as a nurse in a pediatric group.”
The clinic also provides Lowell a chance to offer a mix of medical care, and education. “I’ve been able to take more time than usual with patients, and provide some of that educational time.”
The school district is in the process of scheduling a date for a grand opening and ribbon-cutting.
The clinic is open from 8:am to 5:pm on Mondays and Wednesdays, and from 8:am to noon on Fridays.
While walk-ins are welcome, appointments are preferred.
The clinic can be reached at: (541) 887-8189
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.