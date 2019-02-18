Home
School based health center open in Klamath County

School based health center open in Klamath County

Regional , , , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A new medical clinic is open on the grounds of a high school in Klamath Falls, operated by a family nurse practitioner who’s providing a ‘healthy education’.

The Mazama Student Health Center opened in December.

“Right now, I think it’s a resource people are kind of unaware of.”  Notes Rene Lowell, Family Nurse Practitioner, who adds the clinic is likely to get busier as word gets around.  “We’re a primary health clinic – so anything that you would get in your typical doctor’s office, we can provide here.”

While the clinic is located next to Mazama High School, Lowell notes services are available to all Klamath County School students.  “Illness care, wellness, sports physicals, reproductive health care, vaccine update, you name it.”

Lowell says she loves working with young patients.  “I have a heart for pediatrics – in my career, professionally, I started as a nurse in a pediatric group.”

The clinic also provides Lowell a chance to offer a mix of medical care, and education.  “I’ve been able to take more time than usual with patients, and provide some of that educational time.”

The school district is in the process of scheduling a date for a grand opening and ribbon-cutting.

The clinic is open from 8:am to 5:pm on Mondays and Wednesdays, and from 8:am to noon on Fridays.

While walk-ins are welcome, appointments are preferred.

The clinic can be reached at:  (541) 887-8189

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »