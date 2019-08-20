Search and rescue volunteers needed

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Search and rescue crews have been in strong demand lately.
You don’t need to have an established skill set in order to volunteer for search and rescue.
“You just have to have an interest, or a passion in something.” Explains Klamath County Search Manager Kelly Baker. “Because there’s a million things we do.”
“I didn’t know how to use a compass until I started here.” Adds K-9 handler Mary Nelson. “They teach you what you need to know.”
Terry Nelson says one of his nicest rewards came from a total stranger following a three day search for a missing woman in Coos County. “He says, ‘Well, I’m in awe of you people’. And I asked him why, and he says, ‘You’re a total stranger – she’s my friend – and you’ve come to help her’.”
Volunteers come in many forms.
Mary works with a Corgi named ‘Spur’, an urban trailing dog. “He’s non-threatening if you’re going after children. They think he’s cute, and he likes kids.”
The calls for help can come at any time, and the hours may be long.
But, Terry points out you may save a life. “If anybody hears this, and inside their heart, it touches them, then they need to get a hold of the Sheriff’s Office. Because there’s a place for them here.”
Baker agrees. “We have some great team people. I think this is probably the best bunch of people I’ve ever worked with in my entire life.”
Search team volunteers are needed across our broadcast area. Contact your local Sheriff’s Office for more information.
Those interested in joining the Klamath County Search and Rescue team will find more information, and application forms here: klamathcounty.org/601/Search-and-Rescue-SAR
