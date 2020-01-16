Home
Sherm’s Thunderbird donates truckload of food to Klamath / Lake Counties Food Bank

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Klamath / Lake Counties Food Bank got a special delivery Thursday from Sherm’s Thunderbird Market.

A truck loaded with about 30,000 pounds of food made a drop at the food bank just before noon.

Food Bank Director Niki Sampson says the donation arrives at a critical time.

“It’s like having Santa and his really huge sleigh show up in January.”  Notes Sampson.  “With a lot of the products we may not have received during the holidays – and it fills those gaps.”

“Communities have been good with us.”  Explains Steve Olsrud of Sherm’s Thunderbird on the donation.  “Klamath has been a wonderful partner, and our store has done well here.   We’ve made it this long, so we just thought we would continue.”

Sherm’s has been making the annual truckload donation to the food bank in Klamath Falls for two decades.

