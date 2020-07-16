Spence fire grows to more than 80 acres in Klamath County

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A fire burning northwest of Klamath Falls has now blackened over 80 acres.
The ‘Spence’ fire is burning just off of Highway 140 near Upper Klamath Lake.
“The Spence fire broke out approximately 5:30 Wednesday night.” Notes Jennifer Case of the Oregon Department of Forestry. “When crews got on scene, it was about half an acre.”
The fire grew actively overnight, and was estimated at more than 60 acres late Thursday morning.
The Spence Mountain Trailhead now serves as an operations base for firefighters.
Case says about 150 people are working on the fire. “With multiple resources – engines, tenders, aircraft, hand crews.”
Crews have been able to put in a containment line around roughly 30% of the fire.
“Today’s objective is to keep it from getting to Highway 140.” Case explains. “And continue to build a line.”
The Howard Bay boat launch is now serving as a landing area for helicopters.
“We want to remind the public to try to stay away from the fire, stay away from Howard Bay.” Cautions Case. “So the crews can fight fire safely, and aviation doesn’t have any interference.”
Investigators are working to find out what may have sparked the fire.
Several agencies are working to put out the fire, including the Oregon Department of Forestry, the U.S. Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, the Oregon State Police, ODOT, and Klamath County Fire District #1.
There have been no injuries, and no structures are threatened.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.