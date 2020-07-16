Alaska adds direct flights from Medford to L.A.

MEDFORD, Ore. – Alaska Airlines is adding a flight at Medford’s airport.
The Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport announced Alaska will offer direct non-stop flights to the Los Angeles International Airport beginning in October.
Alaska hasn’t operated the flight to or from Medford since September of 2017.
“We’re excited to have Alaska serving this route again,” said Jerry Brienza, airport director at MFR. “The community has lobbied for this flight more than any other, and we are very pleased that Alaska Air has responded; and even more pleased that service will be provided with the E-175 passenger jet.”
The airport says tickets for flights are available on Alaska’s website with one-way fares starting as low as $39.