Sprague River floods

Klamath County, Ore. – Federal, state, and local crews are monitoring at risk areas of the Sprague River Basin in Klamath County, as the river has now reached flood stage.
The Sprague River at Godowa Springs Road looked more like a lake than a river this morning, as the river has overflowed its banks and now runs nearly a quarter of a mile wide.
Evan Wright of the Chiloquin Ranger District cautions that the river moves slowly, and warnings are still in effect. “Takes quite a bit of time for the water that we may be seeing upstream to reach these lower areas. So we anticipate that there still may be some adverse effects from what we’re seeing now, well into the weekend.”
Some of the worst damage has been to roads, as snow melt and runoff flooded roads and washed out roadbeds.
“I’ve never seen the table land road looking like it is today.” Notes Mike Lounsbury of Sprague River. “It’s all washed out from top to bottom on the hill. And the river, of course, is pretty high.”
The Squaw Flat Store in Sprague River has been busy with people stocking up on supplies. “Well, some beer – and, just groceries.” Says store owner Butch Browning. “Meat, vegetables, a lot of gas.”
Rose Beardsley of the Klamath County Community Emergency Response Team points out that volunteers in the area are also playing a critical role in flood preparations. “We’ve depended a lot on the community to help us out – filling sandbags, alerting neighbors, moving livestock – it’s been a very big effort.”