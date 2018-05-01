Home
Thieves steal mower from 84 year old Klamath Falls woman

Klamath Falls, Ore. – An 84 year old Klamath Falls woman says she’s ‘heartbroken’ following a recent theft.

The sound of a lawn mower isn’t music to everyone’s ears – but it is if you’ve been pushing a rotary mower like Jane Shepherd.

“Because this reel mower is so hard for me to push.”  Explains Shepherd.

Shepherd recently got a new self-propelled mower to make the job easier.

She got to use it only once.

Thieves got her mower late last week, and left only the box.

“I’ve been crying over it.”  Says Shepherd.  “Because that’s a big chunk of money out of my small pay.”

Friends and neighbors are upset, too.

Terry Nelson is a friend, and former neighbor of Shepherd.  “I was appalled – that somebody would do something like that.”

Shepherd filed a police report.

But she’s still making payments on a new mower that she doesn’t have anymore.  “I’m so upset, that all I’ve been thinking about is ‘who would do a thing like that’.”

If you DO know who would do a thing like that, please contact the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office.

 

