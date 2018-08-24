Too much marijuana

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputies seized 172 marijuana plants from a grow near Keno Wednesday.
Over the past month, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office has seized over 850 marijuana plants while serving 7 warrants.
“We realize that there is so much illegal marijuana being grown in Klamath County that we want to get as much of a handle on it as we can early before it becomes a bigger problem,” said Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber.
Adults in Oregon can grow up to 4 plants for personal use, while 6 plants are allowed for medical marijuana users.
“Our problem is that we have yet to find a legal medical marijuana grower in the county,” Sheriff Kaber explained. “Every place we go, when we respond to complaints, they’re over by a lot.”
The Sheriff pointed out that none of the growers have been jailed. “Our standard response to this is to cite them into criminal court for the charges that we feel are appropriate. To my knowledge, we have yet to take someone to jail for that.”
Kaber said he believes there are more than 70 illegal marijuana grows in Klamath County. “We know that that product is not being sold legally. It’s being sold illegally, or it’s being diverted to other states.”
The Sheriff sums up his position as “grow legal, or get out.”
Klamath Falls city residents will vote this November on whether or not to allow recreational marijuana sales.
Sheriff Kaber says the outcome of that election won’t have any impact on efforts to end illegal grows.
