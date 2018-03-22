Vargas pleads ‘not guilty’ to murder charges

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A Klamath Falls man was arraigned Thursday afternoon on charges of murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and tampering with evidence.
Uriah Vargas is accused of killing Melina Ghost on Wednesday of last week by stabbing her in the neck.
Vargas was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday.
A ‘not guilty’ plea was entered Thursday in court.
“Mr. Vargas is appointed an attorney.” Explains Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello, adding: “Traditionally with these kinds of crimes, say with a murder, it takes about a year or so to get to a negotiation, or to trial.”
Police say Vargas went home after the murder and tried to hide the weapon and clothing he was wearing during the crime.
