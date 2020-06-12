Wastewater for agriculture

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A proposal to use treated wastewater for agricultural use is coming up for discussion in Klamath Falls.
The idea could save money, but has some strong opposition.
Michael Fritschi of the South Suburban Sanitary District believes using treated effluent to grow crops is a win-win. “Increase treatment, provide storage and irrigation, recycled water on farmland.”
Farmer Ryan Kliewer believes the proposal will have a negative impact on farmland. “As far as property values, and for lack of better terms, putting a biologic pollutant into our neighborhood is not something that the neighbors are willing to stand by and idly take.”
The water would be pumped from a treatment facility to a storage area.
Fritschi says two storage areas are under consideration. “The first site is located off of Reeder Road, and that’s the original site, which we call site 1. Site 2 is located off of North Poe Valley Road, about 5 miles as the pipe flows.”
Kliewer is concerned about the impact of those storage sites. “If you don’t think that this is going to smell, people are naive.”
Fritschi claims using recycled water for ag use is much cheaper than treatment plant upgrades. “Our recycled water project, we’re looking at between 50 to 65 million , and then for upgrading the treatment plant, anywhere form 110 to 130 million.”
Kliewer believes using recycled water for ag could come at an even higher cost. “They’re going to super-load that soil, and eventually, it will be unfarmable soil.”
A hearing to discuss the North Poe Valley option will be held Wednesday, June 17th at 6 PM at the Klamath County Fairgrounds.
A hearing on the Reeder Road site is scheduled for Tuesday, June 23rd, also at 6 at the fairgrounds.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.