Winter driving tips

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Winter driving conditions have arrived in southern Oregon and northern California.
The Oregon State Police are offering some driving tips to help improve the chances of a safe trip.
When the snow hits the highway, there’s two important things to remember.
“Reduce your speed – slow down.” Stresses Lieutenant Donnie Miller, Commander of the Klamath Falls office of the Oregon State Police. “Leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.”
Miller adds 4-wheel drive is a great tool, but it’s not a cure-all. “Make sure that you’re carrying the proper traction devices. Use the proper winter tires when you’re going out.”
Do NOT use cruise control on ice, snow, or even wet roads.
“You’re better off to use your foot on the gas.” Lt. Miller explains. “And drive accordingly – which is slow down.”
Automatic braking systems, or ABS, needs to be used with care.
“Sometimes, you have to pump the brakes in those situations.” Miller notes. “It doesn’t always catch like it needs to.”
Highway 97 north of Chiloquin to Chemult is a common stretch for accidents in Klamath County.
Miller points out that Highway 140 near Lake of the Woods is another trouble spot. “Once it snows, the ice stays on the ground for a long period of time due to the shady spots. So be careful on those areas as well.”
The Lieutenant has one other tip for those not comfortable driving in winter conditions: “Just stay home.”
Highway information is available by calling 511, visiting www.tripcheck.com in Oregon, or using the ‘quick map’ app in California.
