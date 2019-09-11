Relief program targets agricultural producers impacted by smoke

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon vintners who were impacted by the wildfires last year may get some relief.
U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced Wednesday that money has been earmarked in the federal disaster relief package for agricultural producers impacted by natural disasters and weather.
It includes an estimated $3 million for winegrowers whose grapes were affected by wildfire smoke and $11 million for hazelnut growers whose crops were damaged in severe winter storms.
“These resources provide needed help so our state’s wine and hazelnut enterprises can recover from natural disasters that hit their world-renowned products,” Wyden said. “I am gratified to have worked in the wake of these destructive wildfires and winter storms to help Oregonians working to produce wine and hazelnuts and the communities supported by these two signature Oregon goods.”
Producers can begin enrolling in the relief program at the Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus (WHIP+) website.